Drum containing nitric acid ruptured onto freeway during crash on I-94, firefighters said

A semi truck that crashed on Interstate 94 near Jackson Road in the Ann Arbor area early Thursday was carrying "a variety of hazardous materials," local firefighters said, including a nitric acid mix.

Traffic was snarled for hours in both directions of the interstate after the 12:10 a.m. crash, with the Michigan Department of Transportation posting that the eastbound lanes were back open about 7 a.m. The westbound lanes remained closed at 7:40 a.m.

The traffic backup on I-94 at Liberty Road, as seen around 6 a.m. on MDOT cameras. Michigan Department of Transportation

The tractor-trailer, which was traveling westbound, was carrying a variety of hazardous materials, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.

"During the crash, the tractor breached the median wall, sending significant concrete debris into the eastbound lanes of I-94 resulting in several secondary crashes," firefighters said.

View of crash on Interstate 94 in the Ann Arbor area on May 28, 2026. CBS News Detroit

First responder units and teams called to the scene included Ann Arbor Fire Department, Pittsfield Township Fire Department, Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Michigan Department of Transportation, Washtenaw County Road Commission, Michigan State Police, Huron Valley Ambulance and HART.

"The primary hazardous concern involved a 55-gallon drum containing 38% nitric acid," Ann Arbor Fire Department said. "The nitric acid drum was confirmed to have fully ruptured, spilling its contents onto the shoulder of the freeway. Crews utilized sodium bicarbonate to safely neutralize the acid. There is no risk to the public."

There were no injuries reported, Ann Arbor Fire Department said.

MDOT traffic reports can be found on the MI Drive website.

CBS Detroit will follow this story online and on air as additional details become available.