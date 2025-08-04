Watch CBS News
Crash closes part of westbound I-96 in Livingston County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Part of Interstate 96 is closed in Livingston County as a result of a crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. 

The crash was reported about 11 a.m.  

The traffic reports include a closure of all westbound lanes at Business I-96 at Grand River Avenue / Exit 141 near Latson in Livingston County.

One traffic lane also is blocked along eastbound I-96 after Latson Road / Exit 140.  

Traffic reports are available on the MI Drive website

