Crash closes part of westbound I-96 in Livingston County
Part of Interstate 96 is closed in Livingston County as a result of a crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m.
The traffic reports include a closure of all westbound lanes at Business I-96 at Grand River Avenue / Exit 141 near Latson in Livingston County.
One traffic lane also is blocked along eastbound I-96 after Latson Road / Exit 140.
Traffic reports are available on the MI Drive website.