Eastbound I-96 in Livingston County reopens after crash, MDOT says

Commuters faced delays on Wednesday morning in Livingston County, Michigan, where a traffic crash happened about 7:35 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of eastbound Interstate 96 were closed after Kensington Road (Exit 151), in the Brighton area, because of a crash. The interstate was re-opened at about 8:30 a.m.

A look at the traffic on Interstate 96 near Kensington Road after a traffic crash happened the morning of Sept. 30, 2026. Michigan Department of Transportation

MDOT says the closure was from Kensington Road (Exit 151) and Kensington Lake Road (Exit 153), with backups reported in the eastbound lanes to U.S. 23 (Exit 148). Grand River Road was suggested as the alternate route. Delays of up to 30 minutes were possible.

A Michigan Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the backup on eastbound I-96, milepost 149, about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the aftermath of a traffic crash ahead. Michigan Department of Transportation

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

Michigan Department of Transportation reports can be found at the MI Drive website.