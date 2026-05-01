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Northbound I-275 reopens at Seven Mile Road after early morning crash

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A crash on Interstate 275 in Wayne County snarled Metro Detroit traffic Friday morning. 

All northbound lanes of I-275 between Seven Mile Road / Exit 169 and Eight Mile Road / Exit 167 were closed starting at 3:35 a.m. Friday because of a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Traffic was backed up past Six Mile Road.

The highway started to reopen about 6:45 a.m.

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An early morning crash on northbound I-275 in Wayne County snarled traffic for hours on May 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Those in the area said there was a jackknifed semi across the highway. 

Michigan State Police were among the first responders on scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

CBS News Detroit will provide additional details online and on the air as they are available. 

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