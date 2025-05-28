Watch CBS News
Over $100,000 in counterfeit cash confiscated in Livingston County investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A larceny complaint involving counterfeit money in Livingston County, Michigan, eventually resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 in counterfeit currency. 

The Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, said in their report that troopers started an investigation March 28 after a complaint from a resident of Brighton Township that someone had paid $800 cash for a drone, only to find that the funds were counterfeit. 

Troopers and detectives then learned that possible suspects were making purchases through online marketplaces, then paying with counterfeit cash for the items. Other police agencies in Livingston and Oakland counties are also investigating instances of purchases made with counterfeit cash. 

A search warrant in the case has resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 in counterfeit money, cell phones and a computer, according to the press release issued Tuesday

The investigation is continuing. Michigan State Police said they plan to submit a request for charges to the Livingston County Prosecutor's office. 

