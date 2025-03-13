Watch CBS News
Local News

Cougar cubs spotted in Michigan wild for first time in 100 years

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories
Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories 04:00

For the first time in more than a century, cougar cubs have been spotted living in the Michigan wild. 

On Wednesday, state biologists confirmed two cougar cubs were on private land in Ontonagon County in the western Upper Peninsula. The cubs were verified by photographs taken by a resident on March 6, who photographed the cubs with their mother. 

It's the first time cougar cubs have been verified since cougars were hunted out of existence in Michigan in the early 1990s, according to Michigan DNR large carnivore specialist Brian Roell. 

The cubs are believed to be 7 to 9 weeks old. 

michigan-cougar-cubs.jpg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources

"It's pretty exciting, considering this could be the first known cougar reproduction in modern times in the western Great Lakes states," said Roell, referring to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. "It really shows that we have a unique place in Michigan where someone has a chance to see a wolf, a moose and a cougar in the wild. It's something that should be celebrated, that we have the habitat to support an elusive animal like this."

The DNR says the cubs have not been seen since March 6. Roell says cougars are an endangered mammal in Michigan; it's illegal to hunt or harass the big cats. 

"Those young cougars are very vulnerable right now," said Roell, who led the team that verified the cubs. "We don't know where they are or if they're even alive. Mother Nature can be very cruel."  

michigan-cougar-cubs-snow.jpg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Although cougars are native to Michigan, most cougars spotted in Michigan are transient and travel from Western states, according to Roell. To date, the DNR has verified 132 adult cougar reports, with DNA testing confirming only male cougars. 

You can report cougar sightings by using the DNR's Eyes in the Field reporting system.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.