A look inside Cosm Detroit's new immersive film and sports experience

If you've been wondering what's been under construction at the corner of Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit, the answer is finally here.

Cosm Detroit is opening its doors, bringing a new kind of sports and entertainment experience to the city. The venue features large LED screens wrapped around the interior, designed to make guests feel as though they're attending a live event.

"We all know what it feels like right when you go to a big stadium," said Cosm CEO Jebb Terry. "We want to make sure that's what fans get in here."

The venue includes a sports bar and grill, a dedicated sports-viewing level and its signature immersive dome. Inside the dome, guests can watch live sporting events on an 87-foot diameter, 12K-plus LED display designed to put viewers closer to the action.

But sports are only part of the vision.

"Part of the power of our platform is taking you to the Sistine Chapel, taking you to these amazing landmarks, taking you to the sidelines," Terry said. "It's leveraging the technology to give approachable access to more people in every venue that we have. Moments like this, the wow moments of being here, that's what we can do."

With the Detroit Lions season underway, CBS News Detroit's Hannah McIlree caught up with fans on where they plan to watch the games this year.

"If I don't hit a bar with my friends, I'll probably end up watching it at home," said Malik Horner.

Lori Smith said home is still her favorite option, though she enjoys heading downtown when she can.

"My favorite spot, if I can catch one, is at home. I love being at home, but if I can go to a game, Ford Field, awesome place to be," Smith said.

Others are excited to see what the new venue has to offer.

"I heard about it when they were building it, and I just assumed it was likely going to be this crazy party for games," said Dylin Isbell. "I definitely want to check it out. I'm going to try to get down there this Sunday."

Cosm is open to the public beginning Thursday night for the Rams-49ers game from Melbourne, giving Detroit sports fans their first chance to experience the new venue.