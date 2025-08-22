Cornerstone University baseball player dies after "tragic accident" in Cincinnati

A baseball player at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has died following an accident in Cincinnati, the university says.

WKRC-TV, a CBS affiliate in Cincinnati, reported that the Ohio native Joshua Darst was interning at the Cincinnati Open when he fell from a golf cart near the loading dock earlier this week. A coroner's report showed the cause of death was head trauma, and the manner of death was listed as an accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

CBS News Detroit contacted Cincinnati Open for comment, to which a spokesperson said, "This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him."

According to the university, the 21-year-old senior was studying business management.

"The university stands in support, prayer and deepest condolences with Joshua's family and his friends and teammates here at Cornerstone," university President Gerson Moreno-Riaño said in a news release. "I encourage all of us to remain in prayer for the family and for each other during this time of grieving and loss."

Baseball head coach Chuck Lowitzki issued a statement after Darst's death:

"In coaching, you're not supposed to have favorites … but JD was one of mine. I've rarely encountered a young man that could connect with everyone so well. JD exuded joy and made each person he met feel like the most important person in the room. He was able to lift people up when they needed it while expressing real empathy. JD was kind, caring, intelligent, and he loved others the way Jesus does. He was truly one of the best of us, and it was a precious gift to get to know him."