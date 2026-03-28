Thousands of Corewell Health patients impacted by 2024 data breach

Around 19,000 Corewell Health patients have been impacted by a data breach that happened in 2024, the nonprofit said Friday.

Pinnacle Holdings, LTD, a firm that previously provided health care consulting services to the Michigan-based health system, said it "experienced a network disruption that impacted certain systems" on Nov. 25, 2024.

The Colorado-based firm said it "took immediate action" to address the incident and learned during its investigation that information "may have been acquired" by an unauthorized individual. Corewell Health said in a news release Friday that it was recently notified of the breach.

"Immediately upon notification, Corewell Health launched a detailed and complex data review to determine impacted individuals so that notifications could be completed as soon as possible," the health system said.

According to the firm, impacted data may include a patient's name, phone number, social security number, driver's license number, date of birth, health insurance information, prescription information and date of service.

The firm said it has implemented safeguards in an effort to prevent similar issues and sent letters to impacted individuals with details about the breach and steps they can take to help protect their information, including access to free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The firm added that it's "not aware of any fraudulent activity occurring because of the incident."

Impacted individuals can call Pinnacle Holdings at 866-686-2607.