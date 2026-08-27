Corewell Health plans $1.7B hospital facility updates in Troy, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health, a major health care provider in Michigan, has announced a $1.7 billion investment into its hospital facilities in Grand Rapids and Troy.

The expansions at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital are focused on two fast-growing regions of Michigan. The intention is to improve the experiences of patients, families, nurses and physicians who are at those sites.

"This is a once-in-a-generation investment in Michigan's healthcare future and it reflects our commitment to making healthcare more personal, delivering extraordinary care and making it easier for people to access the services they need," said Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO, Corewell Health.

Both projects, to include demolition at the Grand Rapids site, are expected to start construction in summer 2027 and be completed in 2030.

Corewell Health will invest about $440 million to build an eight-story, 423,000-square-foot hospital tower at Corwell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. Construction is expected to start in summer 2027 and be completed in 2030. This rendering was provided in summer 2026. Corewell Health

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

Corewell Health will invest about $440 million to build an eight-story, 423,000-square-foot hospital tower at Corwell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

The current facility on Dequindre Road in Oakland County is consistently at over 90% capacity, and one of Corewell's busiest emergency departments with more than 106,000 visits a year, the hospital network said. The new tower will be adjacent to the emergency department area, housing an emergency department waiting area along with 180 private patient rooms.

"This investment reflects the continued growth and vitality of Troy and the surrounding region. The new hospital tower will create a better experience for patients and families and will support the future health needs of our community," Troy Mayor Ethan Baker said.

Corewell Health will invest about $1.34 billion to build a new 11-story, 780,000-square-foot facility at its Butterworth Hospital campus in Grand Rapids. Construction is expected to start in summer 2027 and be completed in 2030. This rendering was provided in summer 2026. Corewell Health

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

Corewell Health will invest about $1.34 billion to build a new 11-story, 780,000-square-foot facility at its Butterworth Hospital campus in Grand Rapids.

During the past year, the average patient count at Butterworth Hospital has consistently been above 90% of the designed capacity. The new building will be located at 230 Michigan Street and 330 Barclay Avenue, to include a new emergency department, 180 private patient rooms, 170 operating rooms and a hyperbaric chamber.

"The significant investment Corewell Health is making in our city to meet immediate and future increased patient demand will undoubtedly help provide people across West Michigan with greater access to modern, high-quality healthcare," Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand said