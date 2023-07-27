Cooling centers opening across Metro Detroit as temperatures rise. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - Several Metro Detroit cities have opened cooling centers as the hot weather is expected for southeast Michigan.

After Wednesday night's storm, there is another chance for strong to severe storms Friday. The weather is expected to be hot and muggy, with temperatures rising into the lower 90s.

Due to the forecasted weather, several cities have opened cooling centers to offer residents a place to escape the heat. Here's a list:

Ann Arbor

City officials say all of the Ann Arbor District Library locations, except for the Westgate Branch, will be used as cooling centers for residents without power.

Dearborn

The city of Dearborn has opened five cooling centers for residents. Here are the locations and times they will be open:

The Dearborn Police Department Lobby, 16909 Michigan Ave. (24 hours, seven days a week)

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. (Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. (Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays)

Bryant Library, 22100 Michigan Ave. (Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m; Closed Saturday and Sunday)

Esper Library, 12929 Warren Ave. (Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m; Closed Saturday and Sunday)

The Dearborn Fire Department also encourages residents to be aware of heat-related illnesses, including heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness and dizziness, headaches, nausea, fainting, high body temperature, an abnormally strong pulse, and confusion.

In addition, as storms are expected, city officials are advising residents to refrain from using washing machines and dishwashers during rain storms as it can add to flooding and overflow.

Detroit

City officials say library branches are available as cooling centers during regular hours. The Main Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Other branches are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here are the hours of the recreation centers that will be available to residents:

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Farmington Hills

The Costick Center has opened as a temporary cooling center for residents and non-residents. It will be open the following days and hours:

7 a.m. - 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 26 - Friday, July 28, 2023

7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, July 29 - Sunday, July 30, 2023

People should use the main entrance of the Costick Center along Eleven Mile Road. The cooling station is at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

Livonia

City officials have opened the Jack Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center as a temporary cooling center.

The center's hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

WiFi access, places to charge cell phones, cots, showers and other facilities for short-term refuge will be provided.

Anyone needing emergency shelter or overnight accommodations must call at least two hours before closing so officials can arrange staffing. People are asked to call 734-466-2900.

Southfield

The city of Southfield is opening a cooling center in the Southfield Pavilion at the Southfield Municipal Campus at 2600 Evergreen Road. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Here's a list of guidelines for the center:

Guests are responsible for their own valuables. The Center will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Respect people, personal property and privacy. No weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs, matches, or tobacco use allowed.

No photographs may be taken in the center.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs in original containers only.

Service animals permitted; however, they must remain with owner at all times.

Children must always be supervised.

Keep items off the floor to prevent trips and falls and for wheelchair accessibility.

City of Southfield is not liable for any loss or damage to personal vehicles or property.

Appropriate dress, including shirts and shoes, is required at all times.

Tables and chairs will be available. The Center is not set up to accommodate overnight shelter or serve meals. Electrical outlets/charging station and public restrooms are available.

Vending machines are available onsite. Coffee, water and granola bars may be provided.

There are no medical services provided at the Center.

Management reserves the right to remove individuals from the Center for non-compliance of conduct rules.

Emergency Management will need to be notified prior to the opening & closing of a W/C Center as well as updated every 2 hours of the occupancy of the W/C Center so proper updating can be provided to County & State partners.

Police Department will be notified of the opening & closing of a W/C Center. Request should be made, via dispatch, for a walk through from time-to-time by a uniformed officer during operational hours of the Center.

Fire Department will be notified when W/C Center is being opened/closed as well as exact location, via dispatch, ahead of any potential medical emergency at the Center.

Westland

City officials have opened the following locations as cooling centers:

Fire Station 1 - 35701 Central City Parkway- (734) 467-3201

Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m



Fire Station 3 - 28801 Annapolis- (734) 467-3201

Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Police Department - 36701 Ford Road- (734) 722-9600

Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours a day

Senior Friendship Center - 1119 N. Newburgh Road- (734) 722-7628

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center - 32150 Dorsey Street- (734) 595-0288

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westland City Hall - 36300 Warren Road- (734) 713-3888

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also keep cool at the City's Splash Park: The H2O Zone - 1901 N. Carlson

Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to these cooling centers, several are available throughout Washtenaw and Wayne counties.