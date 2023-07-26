Westland opens several cooling centers as temperatures rise

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland has opened several cooling centers as temperatures continue to rise in the Metro Detroit area.

In addition to the hot weather, severe storms are expected to move across southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team, storms are expected to start in the afternoon, and the strongest storms are expected to go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents should anticipate storms from 2 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Westland city officials say charging stations will be available at city buildings used as cooling centers, and officials will provide bottled water.

Here are the cooling center locations:

Fire Station 1 - 35701 Central City Parkway- (734) 467-3201

Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m



Fire Station 3 - 28801 Annapolis- (734) 467-3201

Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Police Department - 36701 Ford Road- (734) 722-9600

Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours a day

Senior Friendship Center - 1119 N. Newburgh Road- (734) 722-7628

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center - 32150 Dorsey Street- (734) 595-0288

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westland City Hall - 36300 Warren Road- (734) 713-3888

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.