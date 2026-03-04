Watch CBS News
Local News

Contractor crushed by industrial auger in Green Oak Township

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A contractor in Green Oak Township was seriously injured when he was crushed by an industrial auger he was operating Wednesday morning, fire officials said. 

The 31-year-old man was working on vacant land that is being developed into a housing community off Fieldcrest Drive, just south of Silver Lake Road, around 10:19 a.m., when he became trapped underneath an auger, authorities said. 

Fire crews freed the man from the auger, and Livingston County EMS treated the contractor at the scene before he was flown to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was being treated for sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Green Oak Fire Department. 

Fire officials say it appears the man was using the auger to fill soil borings. 

No other information on the victim was made available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue