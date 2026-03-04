Contractor crushed by industrial auger in Green Oak Township

A contractor in Green Oak Township was seriously injured when he was crushed by an industrial auger he was operating Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The 31-year-old man was working on vacant land that is being developed into a housing community off Fieldcrest Drive, just south of Silver Lake Road, around 10:19 a.m., when he became trapped underneath an auger, authorities said.

Fire crews freed the man from the auger, and Livingston County EMS treated the contractor at the scene before he was flown to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was being treated for sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Green Oak Fire Department.

Fire officials say it appears the man was using the auger to fill soil borings.

No other information on the victim was made available.