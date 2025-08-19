Consumers Energy pledging $2 million to help customers in need with summer bills

Consumers Energy, whose natural gas and electric service area includes part of Southeast Michigan, has announced a program to help customers catch up on past due summer bills.

The company said Monday it is designating $2 million to help its utility customers who qualify get one-time assistance through its partnerships with The Heat and Warmth Fund and The Salvation Army. This pledge toward summer bills follows a $5 million contribution earlier this year that assisted customers in need for winter season bills.

"Consumers Energy is proud to again take the lead in assisting our customers in their greatest time of need – ensuring more Michigan households who need help this summer can access these funds," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer.

This assistance program is based on household income and size. Customers must also be in a past-due or shut-off situation or have a balance on a former address.

Examples of who might qualify for help include one person whose income is less than $62,060 a year; or a family of four whose household income is less than $128,600 a year. THAW or the Salvation Army would verify the eligibility and make the decisions based on how much funding each account could get.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million residents in Michigan's Lower Peninsula counties. Customers who need assistance with paying their energy bill can research options and start the process at the company's website.