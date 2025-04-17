$182 million natural gas pipeline replacement project begins in Southeast Michigan

A natural gas main replacement and upgrade called the Four Cities Metro Pipeline has started in Southeast Michigan.

Consumers Energy says work on the $182 million project will take several years, with the goal of providing reliable natural gas for the cities of Royal Oak, Clawson, Madison Heights and Warren in Oakland and Macomb counties.

By the time it is completed, the new 24-inch pipeline will travel eight miles. The existing pipeline was installed in the 1950s.

"Replacing and modernizing this large-scale pipeline means people in metro Detroit will continue to have safe and reliable service. This project is a critical part of our work to deliver natural gas around the clock 24/7/365, today and in the future," Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas engineering and supply, said in the announcement.

In preparation for the project, Consumers Energy met with city engineers and community leaders to make some changes in the pipeline route. The work will move along specific, pre-determined routes.

This year's work focuses on four intersections in the metro region.

The project will create about 100 construction jobs a year, the utility company says.



"We appreciate the patience of our customers as we do this important work and promise to work with communities to address any questions or concerns," the announcement said.

