Construction underway on new state fairgrounds transit hub

(CBS DETROIT) - Work is underway to convert the historic Dairy Cattle Barn at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site into a new state-of-the-art transit center. 

CBS News Detroit got a behind-the-scenes look at the progress Tuesday. 

The site is bustling with activity as crews work to create a beautiful transit hub that will serve thousands of riders each year. The finished product will include retail and restaurant options, an indoor lobby and public waiting area, as well as a separate lounge and restroom area for transit operators. 

Officials are targeting a spring 2024 completion. 

