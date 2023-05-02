Construction underway on new state fairgrounds transit hub

(CBS DETROIT) - Work is underway to convert the historic Dairy Cattle Barn at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site into a new state-of-the-art transit center.

CBS News Detroit got a behind-the-scenes look at the progress Tuesday.

The site is bustling with activity as crews work to create a beautiful transit hub that will serve thousands of riders each year. The finished product will include retail and restaurant options, an indoor lobby and public waiting area, as well as a separate lounge and restroom area for transit operators.

Officials are targeting a spring 2024 completion.