Construction on new Detroit Animal Care and Control facility to begin in January

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Animal Care and Control facility is getting a new home with construction of the $6.6 million facility to begin in January.

According to the press release, the 30,000-square-foot building will be nearly twice as large as the current 16,000-square-foot facility. It will include the DACC headquarters and shelter, more than 200 kennels and more extensive outdoor areas for dog runs as well as a new veterinary clinic.

The facility, located at Ferry and Russel streets, is expected to open before the end of 2023. It was previously scheduled to open in the spring; however, a change in contractors and design modifications delayed the opening by more than six months.

"The new facility reunites Animal Care and Animal Control in a combined operations location to better serve Detroiters and their pets," Denise Fair Razo, Detroit's chief public health officer, said in the press release. "The team is excited to move into new quarters with more than 200 kennels, a veterinary clinic, call center, adoption areas, outdoor kennels, pet exercise area, quarantine and isolation areas. This will allow us to provide enhanced service in all areas of animal welfare. We appreciate the support of Detroiters, including rescue groups and especially our elected officials who have championed this effort."

Plans for the new facility includes an overhaul of the existing building at 5700 Russel Street, which was used for the Greater Detroit Resource Recovery Authority.

"The new facility will be the culmination of a series of major improvements made within Animal Care and Animal Control in recent years," LaJuan Counts, director of the Demolition Department, said in a statement. "This updated expansion plan allows us to completely address the challenges the current facility now faces. When this new shelter is completed, the DACC staff, as well as residents and animals, will have the improved facility they deserve."