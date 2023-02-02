Conagra Brands recalls nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry

Conagra Brands has recalled almost 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may have caused the food to get contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The meat and poultry products recalled were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, the agency said. The full list of products that are affected is listed here. The recalled products, which were shipped to retail locations nationwide, also have the code "P4247" written on the cans.

Conagra has recalled some canned meat products due to possible contamination U.S. Department of Agriculture

The potential contamination was discovered when Conagra Brands notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service "after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates" at its warehouse, the agency said.

Conagra determined that this damage could have contaminated the meat inside.

"The cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans," the release said.

So far, no consumers have reported any illnesses. However, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers to avoid these products, and return or throw away any cans they may already have.