Complaints fester over Amazon drone delivery service in Auburn Hills, Michigan

In the last two months, the city of Auburn Hills, Michigan, has received countless complaints about Amazon's Prime Air drone delivery service.

The city even took to social media to acknowledge the community's concerns.

City of Auburn Hills

"The post is to mainly let the residents know that we hear you. We hear your complaints about the drones," said Auburn Hills Mayor Eugene Hawkins III.

The mayor says the noise, frequency, and privacy are the top frustrations.

"There's always at least 8 to 10 drones going over houses per day, so they're kind of concerned about that. It's a constant buzzing sound once the drones are going over your home. Privacy issues are a big concern with the residents. They don't want to be filmed or surveilled by the drone system and Amazon," Hawkins said.

CBS Detroit

Amazon states that the cameras on its drones are used for navigation, obstacle detection and the safe delivery of packages. The company says it does not track people, record movements or perform any surveillance function.

As far as noise is concerned, the company says the sound is minimal and lasts only about 30 seconds from the ground to final delivery.

"There's one going over our heads now. I mean, you can barely hear it. To me, I'm so used to it. I hear them as early as 7 a.m., and the latest I hear it is maybe 8 p.m., and it just kind of zooms over. It's no different than a UPS truck or a FedEx truck that comes down the street. It doesn't bother me," said resident Damon Todd.

"It's kind of a nuisance, and I find they're just a little annoying," resident Peggy O'Neil said.

CBS Detroit

"I'm indifferent about it. I see them flying around throughout the neighborhood, and you can visibly hear them when you're in your house. You're like oh there's another drone flying by. The noise isn't too bad, but it does get your attention," said 30-year resident Warren Withers. "Are there cameras taking pictures of you? You don't really know. So, with that there, I can see where some folks may have a problem with privacy and whatnot."

The city of Auburn Hills says it doesn't have local control over these drones, but has raised concerns to Amazon and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"They (FAA) let us know that Amazon is operating within the confines of the law," said Hawkins.

Amazon spokesperson Lauren Pulte sent CBS News Detroit the following statement in response to these complaints:

"The local customer response to Prime Air's ultrafast delivery of household essentials, electronics, and medications has been overwhelmingly positive. We value the feedback of the communities where we operate and will continue working with the Auburn Hills community members and officials to address their questions and concerns."

In the meantime, Hawkins encourages residents to submit complaints on the city of Auburn Hills website. City leaders plan to follow up with Amazon again in the fall.

"They're going to gather some data. There's a possibility that they may be able to alter flight paths or amend some flight height," Hawkins said.