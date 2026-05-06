Michigan Democratic House candidate files complaint against transgender opponent over name on ballot

A formal complaint filed in a downriver Michigan House race is now raising questions about state election law and whether a candidate's ballot paperwork complies with state requirements.

The complaint challenges paperwork filed by Democratic candidate Joanna Whaley — a transgender woman — including the way her name appears on campaign filings. Having changed her legal name years ago, Whaley says the new focus threatens her family and her privacy.

"This is kind of an old school trick because my name had changed legally, he wanted my dead name or my old name to show up on the ballot," said Whaley.

The complaint, filed by Whaley's primary opponent Frank Liberati, argues her filings violate Michigan election law.

State law says if a candidate uses a name different from the one given at birth, their full former name must also be included in the filing paperwork. Advocates argue that this practice would invoke deadnaming someone, which is the act of using a transgender or non-binary person's birth name without their consent.

For many, this signals a rejection of their chosen identity.

Liberati's complaint argues that this should disqualify Whaley from appearing on the ballot.

Court records obtained by CBS News Detroit show Whaley's legal name change was approved in Wayne County Circuit Court last year, with the record ordered confidential.

"We worked in concert with the county clerk's office. We asked many questions. We worked with the Secretary of State's office; we got the approval," said Whaley.

Emails also show communication between Whaley and election officials about the use of a common-law name on ballot filings.

"The bottom line is that the law has to be applied fairly, and someone like Joanna has to be given the same opportunity as cisgender candidates to be able to run," said Jay Kaplan with the ACLU of Michigan.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ advocates and lawmakers say the case also raises broader questions about how transgender candidates are treated in the political process.

"I do think that this is much more a civil rights issue, and just an issue of respecting people's basic dignity," said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Lansing.

While the complaint remains under review, Whaley remains a candidate in the August Democratic primary and election officials have not said when a decision could be made.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Wayne County Clerk's Office and Liberati for comment, but has not heard back.