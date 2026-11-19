An elementary school student in Commerce Township, Michigan, is safe after the heroic actions of her teacher saved her life.

"I just knew she needed help, and it was my job to help her," said Becky Foster.

Foster, a teacher at Commerce Elementary in the Walled Lake Consolidated School District, is being recognized by peers and parents as a hero after her rapid response kept one of her third-grade students alive.

"A parent yelled that someone was choking, so I ran over to my student," Foster stated.

Last month, the 9-year-old girl started choking on an apple during a class Halloween party. Immediately, Foster says she calmly sprang into action.

"I gave her the Heimlich maneuver, and then I stood her up and continued to give her the Heimlich maneuver," said Foster.

Foster freed the student's airway. The young girl was then able to rejoin the party with her parent shortly after.

"It was a big sigh of relief," Foster stated.

Foster tells CBS News Detroit that she credits her instincts to previous CPR training.

"I've done first aid and CPR pretty much my whole life. Every two years. I think all the training, it just kind of gets into you. Like, you just react," said Foster.

It's high-intensity situations like this that Foster says serve as a reminder to prepare for the unexpected. When asked if she considers herself a hero, this teacher replied that she was simply just doing her job.

"I'm not sure, and I'm not sure if it's my teaching, my being a mom, she needed me and when my students are here, I feel like they're my kids and I would lay down my life for them as I would for my own kids, so I guess I didn't really think about it," said Foster. "I mean, we as teachers, we take on a lot of roles besides just being a teacher, and I hope to be a good role model for them."