Man's comment during Warren City Council meeting leads to police investigation

A man's comment during the Warren City Council meeting Tuesday night has led to an open investigation involving the Secret Service.

But could the councilmember's concerns just be a misunderstanding?

"I have ordered a high-powered ATL 36X arriving shortly, which I hope to actually use to shoot the president of the United States, I'm not kidding," said the man, who CBS News Detroit will not name because he not been charged with a crime.

A person with the city of Warren told CBS News Detroit that when the man referenced a "ATL 36X," he may have been talking about a camera. But at the time, the statements concerned the council.

Warren Police Lieutenant John Gajewski confirmed over the phone that his department did get involved and that this is an open investigation.

In a statement, Warren City Council Secretary Mindy Moore confirmed that the man's comment was "immediately referred to the Warren Police Department, and an officer who was present at the meeting addressed the situation."

"The Council takes all statements of this nature seriously and acted promptly to ensure the matter was reviewed by law enforcement," Moore said.

"That is the way we have to treat such matters; we cannot take them lightly," said political consultant Jamie Roe.

Roe was chief of staff for former Secretary of State Candice Miller. Roe says Miller and her family faced direct threats, which led to an investigation conducted by the FBI.

Jordan Acker, regent of The University of Michigan, agrees that political violence is the new norm. He previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security and says all threats, serious or not, are taken seriously.

"That language, in any joking matter, first off, it's not funny, and second of all, you shouldn't do it. It's dangerous to yourself, and frankly, it takes up the secret services' time now that some officers have to go investigate this," said Acker.

The man who commented at the Warren City Council meeting has not been arrested or charged with anything at this time.

CBS News Detroit attempted to reach the man online and over the phone, and we haven't heard back.