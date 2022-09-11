Commemoration for Michigan 9/11 victims at the War Memorial

(CBS DETROIT) - Sunday marks 21 years since the terror attacks at the World Trade Center, and Pentagon.

It impacted so many people around the world and in Michigan. It's important to keep the memory alive of the people who lost their lives that day and that's what they're doing at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms.

"There were so many people from Michigan, but specifically for this place. The house that we are in is the Alger family House. And actually, on that day a member of the Alger family member died as part of the Alger wealth management in one of the towers," said Charles Burke, president and CEO of the War Memorial. "And one of our patriarchs, Fred Alger who gave the funds for the building behind us, he lost his brother and half of his company that day."

"This is something that we do on an annual basis to remember, reflect, and think about the sacrifice of those who were taken away on that terrible Tuesday morning," Burke added.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in hijacked-plane attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Burke said Sunday's event will offer a peaceful and beautiful place to celebrate their lives. Never Forget. That is the mantra that has been echoed in the United State and around the world.

"On the 21st anniversary, we can't forget," said Burke. "As new generations are coming forward, children, young people, young adults, and as we start losing the greatest generation, we are compelled and we really are required to not forget what happened. What seems like yesterday for some of us, but a lifetime ago for others."