Two Central Ohio Transit Authority bus drivers were killed and nine other people were injured Monday when their buses collided head-on during the morning rush hour in Columbus, police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on the city's north side. Police said a third vehicle became involved, either hitting the rear or side of one of the buses or being rear-ended.

"Early indications are that one of the buses, for reasons unknown, crossed a double yellow line and struck the other bus head-on," Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert said.

COTA identified the drivers as Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60. Terry joined the transit authority in 2012 and Copeland in 2008.

One driver died at the scene. The other was taken from the crash site in critical condition and died at the hospital, police said.

The nine others, either bus riders or passengers in the third vehicle, were taken to area hospitals. Police said they were all in stable condition Monday, and their injuries are not life-threatening. No pedestrians were hurt, Albert said.

In a joint statement, COTA President and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler and Tyson Brown, president of Transportation Workers Union Local 208, said they were "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Richard and Paul, two valued members of our COTA family who dedicated their careers to serving our community."

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who chairs the public service and transportation committee, called the crash "heartbreaking." They said that as the city tries to understand how it happened, "we must not forget the lives lost and the families that will be mourning them just as we enter the holiday season."

COTA said it is working with investigators to determine the cause and providing support and counseling services to affected employees. Some operators were relieved from work Monday as part of grief support. The agency asked riders for patience with any cancellations or delays.