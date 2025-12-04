Fantilli, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Red Wings, 6-5

Adam Fantilli tied it with 1:31 left in the regulation with his second goal of the game, Kirill Marchenko had the shootout winner and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 on Thursday night.

Marchenko also scored in the second period when the teams combined for six goals. Five of them were on the power play, the most in an NHL period since 2018.

Ivan Provorov and Kent Johnson also scored for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins made back-to-back saves early in the third period to kill a Detroit power play, stopped a shot by Dylan Larkin on a short-handed breakaway a couple minutes later and finished with 28 saves.

The Blue Jackets have an eight-game home points streak (5-0-3). They beat New Jersey 5-3 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Larkin, Lucas Raymond, James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored Detroit, and Cam Talbot made 25 saves. The Red Wings have lost five of six.

Fantilli scored on a wrister from the point that deflected off defenseman Albert Johansson and trickled between Talbot's legs to make it 5-5.

Red Wings: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: At Florida on Saturday.

