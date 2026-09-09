Colt Keith homers as young Tigers lineup beats struggling Twins

Colt Keith homered, and the Detroit Tigers ended a seven-series losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers hadn't won a series since taking two of three from the Cleveland Guardians Aug. 11-13. They had lost 16 of their last 24 games before Wednesday's win.

The Twins have lost 12 of 18.

Tyler Holton (2-5) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Starter Keider Montero left after allowing two runs in four innings.

Zebby Matthews (9-10) took the loss, giving up five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Hao Yu-Lee walked and scored on Keith's 10th homer of the season.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the third on a double and two walks. Matthews struck out Keith, but walked Riley Greene to make it 3-0. Travis Adams came out of the bullpen and allowed a sacrifice fly to Dillon Dingler before Brett Callahan gave the Tigers a five-run lead with a ground-rule double.

Kody Clemens led off the fourth with his 26th homer, and Josh Bell followed with his 19th, but the Twins didn't get another hit until the seventh inning.

Dillon Dingler's RBI single put the Tigers ahead 6-2 in the seventh, and John Peck made it a five-run game with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Tigers had six rookies in their starting lineup, which had an average age of 23.9.

Twins: Off on Thursday before starting a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.95 ERA) is scheduled to start on Friday against LHP Parker Messick (11-9, 2.53).

Tigers: Start a three-game weekend series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. LHP Framber Valdez (9-10, 4.17) starts against RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 3.95).