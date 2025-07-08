Michigan lawmakers introduce state bills paving way for college athletes to unionize

A new Michigan House bill considers student-athletes as employees, while another looks to remove a new hurdle for athletes trying to secure deals based on their name, image, and likeness.

Democrats introduced both in the Michigan State House, saying they couldn't come at a more pivotal time.

Since July 1, student-athletes must disclose any NIL deals made outside the university worth more than $600 to a new third-party entity called "NIL Go." The NCAA says this ensures both sides are getting a fair value, but Rep. Joe Tate says otherwise.

"We want to be clear to make sure that no entity is allowed to interrupt a student-athlete's ability to enter into a contract," said Tate, D-Detroit. "Then they don't have to submit a contract to the NCAA for approval. If you're going to a university in Michigan, it restricts them from doing that."

Now that universities can directly pay student-athletes as of July 1, a second bill would consider student-athletes as state employees and remove restrictions, allowing them to unionize.

"So now, students are being paid directly for their work—for their name, image, and likeness—for the work they do, and so that's why we're introducing this bill now to make sure the students are the ones leading the conversation and leading the contract negotiations for their compensation," said Rep. Carrie Rheingans, D-Ann Arbor.

Former Michigan State football captain Maverick Hansen says he supports the student athletes following in his footsteps.

"I think it's going to be huge because athletes actually have a say in what they should be getting and what their value is," Hansen said.

Several republican lawmakers have spoken out against the bill, saying student-athletes are already compensated enough through scholarships and preferential treatment, something Representative Tate says isn't enough in this day and age, as a former college football player himself.