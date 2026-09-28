Michigan Burger King employee accused of assaulting, biting co-worker, police say

A man was arrested after two co-workers at a Burger King in Coldwater, Michigan, got into a fight at the front counter and one was bitten, police said.

The Coldwater Public Safety Department said police were sent to the Burger King on the city's east side about 9 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old Coldwater man bleeding with multiple injuries. First responders took him to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in Coldwater for treatment.

Police then arrested a 22-year-old Coldwater man and charged him with aggravated assault.

Witnesses told police that the younger man returned to work at Burger King from his break when he got into an argument with a fellow employee at the restaurant's front counter.

The younger man then jumped over the front counter, first striking the victim in the head with a phone and then biting the victim's face, police said.

A customer who witnessed the incident recorded the altercation on a cell phone.

The Branch County Prosecutor's Office then filed charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Arraignment was expected to take place on Monday in Branch County 3-A District Court.