Extreme cold weather can be dangerous to pets, Metro Detroit officers say

Some of Metro Detroit's law enforcement officials have issued strong warnings about watching over household pets during extreme cold weather.

"If you choose to leave your pet outside in this weather, we will choose to issue citations with possibly resulting in removing your pet until your forfeiture hearing," the Eastpointe Animal Control Division in Macomb County said Tuesday.

In addition, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson addressed the dangers of severe weather in a social media video Saturday, in light of an animal neglect case that animal control officers in his area learned about on Jan. 6.

"We're entering a week of terrible cold temperatures, "Swanson said. "People that don't take care of their animals – this is the time that those animals suffer even more."

The Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control said in its social media post that even dog breeds that seem "built for winter" might not tolerate severe cold well. Only heavy-coated breeds such as huskies or samoyeds should be out in temperatures between 0 and 20 degrees, the Friends said, and when monitored closely. Temperatures below 0 degrees are "dangerous for ALL breeds, quick potty breaks as needed; frostbite can occur in minutes," they added.

The Eastpointe Animal Control Division said there are specific rules in its community that include:

Pets are not permitted outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures are below 45 degrees.

No pets are allowed outside unattended between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Pets are not permitted to live outside, in sheds or in garages at any time.

Should someone have a concern about animal care that they wish to report to authorities, Eastpointe officers said to include the address, photo or video that includes a date and time stamp, and "be as detailed as possible with the current time pet is outside and how long the pet is outside that you witnessed."

There are a number of citations that apply to animal care and protection, Eastpointe officers said, including lack of a dog license, public nuisance and animal neglect, all of which could result in court action.