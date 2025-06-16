Watch CBS News
Cocaine, methamphetamine confiscated after search warrants served in Downriver area

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Over ½ kilogram of cocaine and more than 3,000 methamphetamine pills were among the items confiscated during a series of police searches in Metro Detroit's Downriver area. 

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) led the investigation, according to the report from Michigan State Police. Assisting agencies included Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, Michigan State Police's Second District, Taylor Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Items that were confiscated during search warrants June 13, 2025, in Metro Detroit's Downriver region. Michigan State Police

During the multiple search warrants served Friday, detectives seized over 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, more than 3,000 methamphetamine pills, Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, 13 firearms, and over $6,000 with intent to forfeit.  

The investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police. 

