Cocaine, heroin, firearms and jewelry seized in Southeast Michigan police investigation

A drug trafficking scheme operating in Southeast Michigan resulted in the seizure of firearms, cash and narcotics.

The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) has been working on the case for several months, according to the report from Michigan State Police, First District. LAWNET detectives served five search warrants on Friday at homes in Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties as part of the investigation.

The items that detectives seized included 699.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 47 grams of crack cocaine, 14.5 grams of cocaine, seven Xanax bars and four firearms, police said. Detectives also seized $73,968 in cash and about $200,000 worth of what officers said was "high-end jewelry."

Agencies that assisted on the case included the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET); MSP Emergency Support Team; Downriver SWAT; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; Sterling Heights Police Department; and five MSP K-9 units.

Police said charges will be sought after the investigation is complete.