Coast Guard says it has halted efforts to find missing Michigan woman Lynette Hooker

While the investigation into the circumstances continues, the U.S. Coast Guard says it has ended its efforts to find a missing Michigan woman in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard gave that report on Monday, saying it has "concluded its mission to the Bahamas in support of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker." That step happened on Friday.

Brian Hooker reported his wife, Lynette, 55, missing on April 5. He initially told authorities that his wife "bounced off" their dinghy during rough waters on a nighttime ride; and that he paddled back to shore.

Lynette Hooker of Michigan

The Coast Guard efforts included divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems and a cadaver dog.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service also led the transfer of the Hookers' dinghy from Bahamian authorities to the United States for further examination. The Hookers' sailboat had previously been seized.

The Coast Guard said its efforts were supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and K-9 Maggie from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The attached video originally aired on June 5, 2026.