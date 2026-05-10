U.S. Coast Guard seizes sailboat in probe of Lynette Hooker's disappearance in the Bahamas, sources say

The sailboat used by Brian and Lynette Hooker in their travels around the Bahamas — named "Soulmate" — has been seized by U.S. Coast Guard investigators, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The boat departed Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas on Friday and it was on its way to the U.S. when the Coast Guard took it into custody Saturday.

This comes as the Coast Guard Investigative Service probe into the disappearance of Michigan mother Lynette Hooker has intensified in recent days, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

The "Soulmate" is seen before departing the Bahamas. Cindy Comtois to CBS News

CBS News has confirmed Coast Guard investigators have been actively conducting interviews with potential witnesses.

Last week, investigators released images of another sailboat and said they wanted to interview the occupants or owners of that vessel.

Lynette Hooker's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said in a Mother's Day video message that she was aware that the Soulmate had left the Bahamas but she has not received any update from the Coast Guard.

"It's the first mother day without my mom," Aylesworth said in the video posted to social media. "It's pretty hard right now to know that she's not a text away anymore."

Lynette Hooker was last seen near Aunt Pat's Bay, near Elbow Cay and Hope Town, on the night of April 4, 2026, according to her husband who reported to local authorities that she fell overboard during their nighttime dinghy ride.

Brian Hooker has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. He was held for questioning by Bahamian authorities but released after five days.

After being released from custody, he traveled to the U.S. to see his ailing mother, according to Brian Hooker's Bahamian attorney. His current whereabouts are not known and his U.S. based attorney would not comment to CBS News.