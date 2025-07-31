Coast Guard Detroit helicopter rescues stranded boaters from Lake Erie island

Coast Guard Air Station Detroit reports it assisted in the rescue of three boaters early Thursday from Ontario's Middle Island.

The rescue involved three people who were on a 29-foot sailing vessel that ran aground. Coast Guard Station Marblehead sent one of its response boats and Coast Guard Sector Detroit sent its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer reached the boaters to check on their circumstances. All three individuals were taken up in a rescue basket into the helicopter, then transported to Port Clinton, Ohio.

Middle Island is in Lake Erie, just south of Pelee Island. The site is part of Point Pelee National Park in Canada.