Clorox recalls Pine-Sol scented cleaners over infection-causing bacteria

(CBS DETROIT) - Clorox has recalled several Pine-Sol cleaners after they were found to contain a bacteria that could cause serious infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were produced between Jan. 2021 and Sept. 2022. There are an estimated 37 million products that have been recalled.

The following products are included in the recall:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners:

Lavender Clean

Sparkling Wave

Lemon Fresh

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners:

Lavender Clean

Sparkling Wave

Lemon Fresh

Orange Energy

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol:

Lemon Fresh

The date codes begin with the prefix "A4″ and are followed by a 5-digit number less than 22249.

The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says you should stop using the recalled bottle of Pine-Sol immediately.

Consumers should take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code and then dispose the product in its container with household trash. You can contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or the manufacturer's suggested retail price if you don't have a receipt.

Have a recalled product and want more information? Call Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on "Recall Information."