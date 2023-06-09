Clinton Township woman charged death of 1-month-old baby, receives $1M bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old woman was arraigned in the death of her 1-month-old daughter.

Kia Barkley, of Clinton Township, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She was arraigned in 41B District Court and given a $1 million bond. If released, she must wear a GPS tether and be on house arrest.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the baby was taken to the hospital where she died from severe injuries. Prosecutors say Barkley allegedly shook and threw her baby to the ground.

"In the pursuit of justice, we must confront the most heart-wrenching of cases, where the innocent are silenced and lives are abruptly cut short. Our commitment lies in defending the defenseless and by holding accountable those who commit unspeakable acts against the innocent," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 20.