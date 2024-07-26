Metro Detroit rescue seeking homes for pets and donations to continue care

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — ReJoyceful Rescue in Clinton Township is overwhelmed by the number of owners who have been surrendering their pets.

"The most important thing that we want to get the word out right now is how bad the animal crisis really is right now in Michigan and all over the nation. We are seeing unprecedented amounts of animals being surrendered by their owners, just abandoned let loose in the street. We get probably 20 to 30 phone calls a day for people looking to get rid of their animal," said Chelsea Murphy, shelter manager and board member of ReJoyceful Rescue.

Murphy said there is a desperate need to find forever homes and receive donations to help care for the growing number of animals being housed at their shelter.

ReJoyceful Rescue's founder, Michelle Hayza, said the animal crisis is putting a financial strain on the rescue and shelter and making it more difficult to care for the many animals with special needs.

"So without donations we can't continue to do that. Our adoption fees are what helps us cover the overhead of the building. We don't get government funding, we don't get tax dollars, we don't get any of that; we only get what is donated to us," Hayza said.

Murphy hopes for the public's generosity moving forward because she says the animal adoption crisis is only getting worse.

"Every year it gets more and more; I think last year we had close to 800-1,000 adoptions, and this year we're on track to beat that this year," Murphy said.

Information on how to donate or adopt is available on the shelter's website.