Clinton Township man held on $1 million bond over alleged assault of police officers

A Clinton Township man facing charges for the alleged assault of two Fraser police officers was handed a $1 million bond.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 61-year-old Gaspare Cracchiolo was arraigned on Wednesday on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer, causing injury, one count of operating while intoxicated or impaired, and one count of operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license.

Cracchiolo is also charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether, is ordered not to consume alcohol or drugs, and must comply with random drug tests.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 26, 2026, Fraser Public Safety officers were alerted to a vehicle connected to an alleged hit-and-run and felony fleeing and eluding. The officers located the vehicle on Kelly Road near Groesbeck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, Cracchiolo allegedly drove his car into the driver's side of the patrol car while the officers were still inside. Prosecutors say one of the officers reported arm and knee pain, and another officer reported back and leg pain.

Prosecutors say the officers exited the patrol car through the passenger-side door and ordered Cracchiolo to stop. Prosecutors say Cracchiolo backed out of the parking lot and drove away, prompting a police chase.

After several miles, Cracchiolo lost control of the car and overturned into a retention pond near Groesbeck and 11 Mile Road. Cracchiolo was taken into custody.

"Public safety is our top priority. We must protect those who put their lives on the line to protect us and ensure that anyone who threatens the safety of our community is held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Cracchiolo is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 13.