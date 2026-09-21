Clinton Township man convicted of strangling his aunt, prosecutor says

A Clinton Township man accused of strangling his aunt in her apartment has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Jayden Armez Shazier was convicted of the lone charge on Sept. 17 following a weeklong jury trial, Macomb County prosecutors said.

During the early morning of March 18, 2025, prosecutors allege that Shazier visited his aunt, Monique Shazier, at her apartment. Authorities say that Shazier's aunt was supposed to attend an appointment at 2 p.m. that day, but did not show. Later that night, Monique Shazier's sister and niece arrived at her appointment for a welfare check and found her dead on the floor.

Macomb County prosecutors claimed there was a "substantial amount of circumstantial evidence" that placed Shazier at the scene at the time of his aunt's death.

"Good old-fashioned police work was able to obtain the evidence necessary to enable our office to pursue justice for Monique and her family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Shazier will be sentenced on Nov. 5. He faces up to life in prison.