Man accused of robbing 7 people at gunpoint inside Eastpointe business

A Clinton Township man is accused of robbing seven people at gunpoint inside an Eastpointe business.

In the early evening of Dec. 5, Macomb County prosecutors allege Anthony Terrell Patterson, 47, walked into an Eastpointe business, pulled out a gun, and forced five employees and two customers to lie on the ground. Patterson then robbed all seven of their money and took a debit card and a driver's license, prosecutors allege.

Patterson ran away from the business, authorities say, but was later arrested.

Patterson was arraigned Tuesday on seven counts of armed robbery, eight counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. Prosecutors may bring additional charges against Patterson.

A judge denied Patterson bond, and he was remanded to jail.

"All of these charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders completely accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice and safety for our businesses, their patrons, and the community as a whole," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Patterson is back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 6. A preliminary examination is set for Jan. 13.