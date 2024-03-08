Clinton Township explosion investigation to start week of March 11

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is ongoing as cleanup continues in Clinton Township on the site where the fire and multiple explosions occurred on Monday night.

"We'd like to think that we can start the investigation sometime next week," said Clinton Township Fire Marshall Chuck Champagne.

It's been days since multiple explosions and fire rocked the area of 15 Mile and Groesbeck. Parts of the site are still in flames.

"In one corner of the building where there was a major collapse, there's still some burning there, and every once in a while, it flares up, and the fire department goes back and gets it down," Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Brouwer stated.

"Right now, there is so much structural steel that is on top of the pile that we cannot physically lift that up and move it until we have that investigation team assembled," said Champagne.

Officials say debris has been found scattered nearly two miles from the explosion site itself and is mostly made up of metal canisters that could still explode.

"Please stay away. All the debris that's out there is extremely dangerous. I've seen people out there picking up things and taking them home as souvenirs. Please don't do that," said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon.

At this point, the cost of damages and why these hazardous materials were inside this Goo vaping supplier in the first place are questions still unanswered. All information authorities said will come out when the investigation is complete.

"We have a general good idea of where the initial focus is going to be," said Clinton Township Police Chief Tim Duncan.

"We will find out through our investigation what happened, who did it, who's responsible, and somebody will be held accountable," Cannon stated.

The EPA has been on site to inspect the area and collect potentially contaminated fire debris and other hazardous substances, including vape pens and lithium batteries.

As far as the investigation, no charges have been filed as of now.

If you find any debris, specifically metal canisters, you're asked to call 586-469-5502 so crews can remove it.