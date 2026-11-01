2 Clinton County parents accused of abusing foster and adopted children convicted

Two DeWitt, Michigan, parents have been convicted of a combined 12 counts of child abuse after Michigan's attorney general said they subjected their foster and adopted children to "prolonged, routine and systemic mental and physical abuse."

A jury on Friday found 59-year-old Tamal Flore guilty of six counts of first-degree child abuse, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of third-degree child abuse, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. They also found Jerry Flore, 61, guilty of one count of second-degree child abuse.

Prosecutors said that, dating back to 2007, Tamal and Jerry Flore adopted children for financial gain and subjected them to abuse under the cover of discipline. They were charged in December 2023.

"Children who become wards of the state are some of the most vulnerable and they must be protected," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement. "

Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush said holding Tamal and Jerry Flore accountable was a priority for him, the sheriff's office and the attorney general's office.

"I am very thankful that we were able to bring justice and closure to the many child victims in this case," Dush said.

Online court records show Tamal and Jerry Flore are both set to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2027. Tamal Flore faces up to life in prison, while Jerry Flore's maximum sentence is 10 years.

DeWitt is around nine miles north of Lansing, Michigan.

To report concerns about child abuse or neglect, the Michigan Health and Human Services recommends calling 855-444-3911. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.