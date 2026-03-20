Clawson police investigate after residents report possible DTE impersonator

Police in Clawson, Michigan, say they are working to identify someone who was seen knocking on the doors of multiple homes in one neighborhood after some claimed that the person appeared to be impersonating a DTE worker.

"It does put you very wary of strangers sometimes," said Paul Stanton.

A homeowner on Hendrickson Street in Clawson shared their Ring camera footage with CBS News Detroit, showing a person who appeared to be a DTE worker at the front door on Monday. Police say another resident on the same block reported a potential DTE worker impersonation that same day.

Paul Stanton lives on that block just east of Rochester Road. He says that after hearing about the murder last year in Rochester Hills involving DTE impersonators, he's keeping an eye out for it.

"I did not see this person, but we're going to check our cameras, but you know this kind of thing happens all over," he said. "Clawson is a very nice, safe town, but we're not immune from these things. You'd have to make sure they're legit, and I'm not letting them in the house or anything like that cause we've seen what could happen sometimes."

Clawson police are now requesting any video from residents in the area of Hendrickson Boulevard, east of Rochester Road, to ensure the person is legitimate.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DTE on Thursday. The company says that because this is an active investigation, it is deferring to the Clawson Police Department.