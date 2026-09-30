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Clawson driver allegedly offered father money in exchange for child, police say

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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Clawson police are investigating an incident of a driver who allegedly approached a man walking with his young child and offered money, soliciting an exchange of the child, police say.

According to police, the father was walking with his child on Sunday at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue near John M Avenue in Clawson, which is near school property.

The driver was in an older tan colored Toyota RAV and drove away after the interaction, police say.

The Clawson Police Department says that it has identified a person of interest and is conducting an investigation, and asks that anyone who has encountered the subject or had a similar incident contact Detective Sergeant Horne at jhorne@cityofclawson.com.

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