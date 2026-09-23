Residents fight against construction project to cut down trees in Clawson

Some residents in Clawson, Michigan, are devastated by a new road reconstruction project that would affect trees as old as some longtime residents.

The residents tried to put a stop to the project at a city informational meeting on Wednesday night.

"I was told, 'Yes, it would be a priority.' When did the ball get dropped?" said Steven Elliott when asking city and project officials about the project.

Residents told CBS News Detroit that they didn't get anywhere with this meeting on Wednesday night, and they feel the city failed their community.

"My biggest concern is that they are still not listening to us; instead of answering questions, they deflected," said Elliott.

City and project officials, including City Manager Joseph Rheker, shared that the project residents voted on would impact the roots of trees on city property. Rheker said leaving them could pose a danger to the community during potential severe whether which is why he says they need to be removed.

The city manager assured residents that new Michigan-native trees would be replanted. But that did not satisfy some residents' concerns.

"I think my biggest thing is property value, the wildlife, the shade, right, the electricity is really expensive right now," said resident Jamie Gills-Takenouchi.

Residents asked council members to call an emergency meeting to discuss the project, even urging the city to hire an arborist to determine whether there is a way to avoid removing the trees. But Mayor Susan Moffitt says the city won't be doing any of this.

"I think it was important that everyone came together and had their voices heard, and that everyone was listened to. You are not always going to get the answers you want in this sort of situation, but the conversations were had, and I think that is very important," said Moffitt.

Moffitt says the city relied on the company doing the project to plan and make the decisions.

When asked if the council had asked about the trees when discussing the project, Moffitt said, "It wasn't a part of the conversation at all. When you go back to agenda and all the narratives, like someone said, it is true they listed that as miscellaneous. I said it before I'll say it again: This is our first infrastructure project that we have had the money to do," said Moffitt.

The project is expected to begin next week.