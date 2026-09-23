Clawson residents voice concerns over tree removal in neighborhood

Residents in the city of Clawson, Michigan, are voicing concerns about dozens of trees scheduled for removal as part of a large-scale city infrastructure project.

"I understand the necessity of this project. I want it done, but I also don't want to destroy our neighborhood in the process," said resident Steve Elliott.

CBS Detroit

Signs can be seen scattered in Elliott's front yard that push for the preservation of trees.

Elliott says last week, he and his neighbors were blindsided when they received a letter from the city stating that more than 70 trees would be uprooted.

"It'll take a generation for these trees to recover when they're replanted. I think most of us enjoy the wildlife, enjoy the shade for our evening walks, and just enjoy having this mature canopy in our neighborhood," Elliott said.

The removal is part of a large-scale, two-phase infrastructure project approved by voters two years ago to replace water mains and reconstruct pavement on four streets: Dreon Drive, School Street, Langley Boulevard and North Stephen Avenue.

The project was slated to start on Monday, Sept. 21, and wrap up early summer 2027.

CBS Detroit

Because of community concerns, city officials say the project was delayed.

"Residents have alerted the city to tree preservation when this project starts, and we've been assured that it was a priority, and clearly that ball was dropped somewhere along the line," said Elliott.

Clawson Mayor Susan Moffitt tells CBS News Detroit that even she is shocked to learn the scope of the tree removal and says it's unclear if these trees can be saved.

"If you look at the narrative that we were presented, the destruction of trees was certainly not highlighted. I think we took it, as ya know, as they move through the project, if they have to remove those trees, that would be the cost associated with it," said Moffitt. "Even if some of the trees were saved as part of the water project, those same trees very likely could be lost when the road project comes through."

A statement from Clawson City Manager Joe Rheker says in part: "I acknowledge that removal of these trees is sad but necessary to reconstruct the roadways and upgrade the water system. Root removal, damage, and compaction will ultimately kill these trees."

CBS Detroit

Regardless, Elliott and his neighbors say they're hoping the city finds an alternative.

"That's what I'm asking of the city to stop this while they still can, revisit these other proposals, and do a tree-by-tree analysis to see which truly need to be removed and which can remain," said Elliott.

An informational meeting about the project is being held at the Clawson City Hall community room on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents with questions and concerns are encouraged to attend.