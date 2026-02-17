Longtime Metro Detroiter, civil rights activist talks participating in fight against segregation

A long-time Metro Detroiter who, in his youth, became a Civil Rights Activist, took part in demonstrations that helped to desegregate the South.

Raymond Randolph Jr. has lived in Farmington Hills with his wife, Shirley, for more than 30 years.

"My wife is the best thing that ever happened to me," Randolph Jr. said.

He grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, in an all-white neighborhood.

"It was in the vicinity of Yale University, which in my area was in the projects," Randolph Jr. said.

His father, Raymond Randolph, cleaned houses for the wealthy.

"On one end, I grew up in the projects. On the other end, 50% of my life was spent in high-end homes," Randolph Jr. said.

Raymond Randolph Jr. in undated photo with his wife, Shirley. Raymond Randolph Jr.

After graduating from high school, Randolph Jr. attended Virginia Union University.

"When a white person was walking down the street, you had to step aside so they could come by," Randolph Jr. said. "I mean, really, as far as human dignity is concerned, it was, you know, just wasn't something that I was used to, and which kind of put me into activism."

Inspired by other peaceful protests at the time, a group of Virginia Union students staged a sit-in at the lunch counter of Thalhimer's Department Store in downtown Richmond.

As Randolph Jr. walked into the Richmond Room, he was handed a card.

"The card said, 'We request you to leave the premises. Your refusal to leave constitutes a trespass, which is a misdemeanor upon conviction,'" he said.

Photograph of Raymond B. Randolph, Jr. following his arrest for his participation in the Freedom Rides, Jackson, Mississippi, June 7, 1961. Mississippi State Soverenignty Commission

Randolph Jr. and 33 others were arrested on Feb. 22, 1960, and later convicted. It was a decision they appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won.

"These were times when folks were trying to change things and were willing to do whatever they could, no matter what it took," Randolph Jr. said.

A year later, Randolph Jr. became one of more than 400 Freedom Riders. He says it was a dangerous mission worth taking.

"Mama putting together a basket of fried chicken and stuff. So it lasts you the entire trip, because you couldn't stop anywhere, or you would be, you know, run the risk of being hurt in some way," Randolph Jr. said.

He was arrested again in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1961 and spent four months in a penitentiary where fellow Freedom Riders cried out in song each night.

Raymond Randolph Jr.

Now, a historic marker honoring Richmond 34 is in place where the former department store once stood. His contributions are enshrined at his alma mater.

"This took 50 years, and before Richmond recognized the Richmond 34, and now on every Feb. 22, there is recognition of the Richmond 34," Randolph Jr. said.

"To have your university, have your name, to have your name as part of this legacy is just mind-blowing for this kid out of the projects."

Despite everything, Randolph Jr. doesn't consider himself an icon.

"It's just been a great story for Ray Randolph, not an icon, just, I just consider myself just a nice guy, that's all," Randolph Jr. said.