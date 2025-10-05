How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game for NFL Week 5

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Lions (3-1) have won three straight since dropping their season opener to the Green Bay Packers, including last week's 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

For Detroit, Sunday's game is their third straight against an AFC North team, having beaten the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The Bengals (2-2) have dropped consecutive games after losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a left toe injury in Week 2. In that span, Cincinnati has been outscored 76-13, including a 48-10 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

How can you watch the Bengals vs. the Lions on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Where can you stream the Bengals vs. the Lions?

Fans can stream Sunday's Bengals-Lions game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Bengals history

The Bengals hold a 10-3 advantage in the all-time series with the Lions.

Cincinnati has won the previous seven meetings, including a 34-11 win during the 2021 season at Ford Field.

Detroit's last win against Cincinnati was a 19-13 victory in Cincinnati during the 1992 season.

Who is predicted to win Bengals vs. Lions?

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites to win in Week 5.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 6: Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions at Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Bengals' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Cincinnati's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 6: Bengals at Packers, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Bengals vs. Steelers, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: Bengals vs. Jets, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bengals vs. Bears, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Bengals vs. Patriots, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Bengals at Ravens, Nov. 27 at 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Bengals at Bills, Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: Bengals vs. Ravens, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Bengals at Dolphins, Dec. 21 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: Bengals vs. Cardinals, TBD

Week 18: Bengals vs. Browns, TBD