Chronic wasting disease, a progressively fatal infection among cervid species, has been found in a privately owned animal in Northern Lower Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Monday that it has confirmed such a case in Roscommon County. This is the first detection of chronic wasting disease among farmed cervids in that county.

Earlier this year, Michigan authorities confirmed chronic wasting disease cases among farmed animals in Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kent and Mackinac counties.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Michigan's wild deer in 2015 and was found in at least 16 Michigan counties during 2025.

Michigan allows deer, elk, reindeer and other species of the Cervidae animal family to be raised on private land for breeding, meat production, private hunting and animal watching. The farms must follow state guidelines for surveillance of chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis.

That surveillance effort is what detected the case in Roscommon County, state officials said.

As part of MDARD's disease response, investigations are taking place to rule out additional exposures to other farmed cervids.

According to MDARD, chronic wasting disease affects various cervid species, such as white-tailed deer, mule deer and moose. It can be transmitted from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment. Infected animals eventually show signs of abnormal behavior, weight loss and physical debilitation in later stages of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infected animals not be consumed as food by humans or domestic animals.

Hunters are also asked to work with state officials to monitor and report possible cases of CWD.