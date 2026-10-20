Michigan officials detect chronic wasting disease in farmed cervid in Hillsdale County

Michigan officials say a fatal neurological disease has been detected in a farmed cervid in Hillsdale County.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, officials detected a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) through the CWD surveillance program.

Officials say other cases have previously been detected in Calhoun, Kent, Lake, Mackinac, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola counties. MDARD is also working to rule out any additional exposures to other farmed cervids as part of its response.

MDARD says there are no human cases reported.

"While regular surveillance leads to early detection and is a fundamental piece of the response effort, MDARD's ongoing collaboration with herd owners, their veterinarians, and our federal partners is crucial to managing the disease for the long-term," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. "Ensuring the health of Michigan's farmed cervid population has been and continues to be a team effort."

According to MDARD, CWD is a progressive disease that affects various cervid species, such as white-tailed deer, mule deer and moose. It can be transmitted from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment. Infected animals will eventually show signs of abnormal behavior, weight loss and physical debilitation in later stages of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infected animals not be consumed as food by humans or domestic animals.